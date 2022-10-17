 Skip to content

Through the Ages update for 17 October 2022

A new update improves connectivity

Through the Ages update for 17 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey leaders, Through the Ages has been updated. We improved the connectivity and stability of the game. We also fixed some known bugs related to some cards and events.
We hope the update improves your gaming experience. Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Through the Ages win32 Depot 758371
  • Loading history…
Through the Ages osX Depot 758372
  • Loading history…
