Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 12 September 2022

Updated on September 12

Share · View all patches · Build 9497582

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Incomplete text display of meeting tasks
  2. Tip display problem
  3. General staff bug
  4. Time related shortcut key is prohibited when playing battle victory
  5. Battle victory bug
  6. Revised the task of the troop transporting materials
  7. Modify the bug that some battlefield tanks have display problems

