- Incomplete text display of meeting tasks
- Tip display problem
- General staff bug
- Time related shortcut key is prohibited when playing battle victory
- Battle victory bug
- Revised the task of the troop transporting materials
- Modify the bug that some battlefield tanks have display problems
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII Playtest update for 12 September 2022
Updated on September 12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
