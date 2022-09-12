- added 15 exp reward to lore entries
- increased records exp reward to 25
- increased debuff effects for most bombs
- reduced gunpowder sounds volume
- fixed Glacial Spear using wrong sound
- fixed Dark Worshiper deformed icon
Grim Quest update for 12 September 2022
1.0.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update