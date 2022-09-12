 Skip to content

Grim Quest update for 12 September 2022

1.0.5

Build 9497549

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added 15 exp reward to lore entries
  • increased records exp reward to 25
  • increased debuff effects for most bombs
  • reduced gunpowder sounds volume
  • fixed Glacial Spear using wrong sound
  • fixed Dark Worshiper deformed icon

