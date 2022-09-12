 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Phantom Project update for 12 September 2022

September 12, 2022 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9497500 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings paranormal investigators!

The game has been localized for Russian speaking players thanks to The Bullfinch Team! The game can also be heard in Russian thanks to their talented voice actors!

The Bullfinch Team

Team Leader: Yuriy Tishaninov
Translators: Kristina Radyuk, Anna Persiyanova and Tatiana Malakhova
Proofreaders and Authors of the Synchronous Text: Yuriy Tishaninov and Daria Istiforova
Sound Engineer: Diana Spiridonova
Girl and Maid Voice Artist: Ruta Nyattieva
Doctor Voice Artist: Andrey Lysenko

Cheers,

Astravelari Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 1745481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link