September 12, 2022 Update

Greetings paranormal investigators!
The game has been localized for Russian speaking players thanks to The Bullfinch Team! The game can also be heard in Russian thanks to their talented voice actors!
The Bullfinch Team
Team Leader: Yuriy Tishaninov
Translators: Kristina Radyuk, Anna Persiyanova and Tatiana Malakhova
Proofreaders and Authors of the Synchronous Text: Yuriy Tishaninov and Daria Istiforova
Sound Engineer: Diana Spiridonova
Girl and Maid Voice Artist: Ruta Nyattieva
Doctor Voice Artist: Andrey Lysenko
Cheers,
Astravelari Team
Changed files in this update