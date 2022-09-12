September 12, 2022 Update

Greetings paranormal investigators!

The game has been localized for Russian speaking players thanks to The Bullfinch Team! The game can also be heard in Russian thanks to their talented voice actors!

The Bullfinch Team

Team Leader: Yuriy Tishaninov

Translators: Kristina Radyuk, Anna Persiyanova and Tatiana Malakhova

Proofreaders and Authors of the Synchronous Text: Yuriy Tishaninov and Daria Istiforova

Sound Engineer: Diana Spiridonova

Girl and Maid Voice Artist: Ruta Nyattieva

Doctor Voice Artist: Andrey Lysenko

Cheers,

Astravelari Team