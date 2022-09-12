After GC Build Updates/Fixes/Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9497440 · Last edited 12 September 2022 – 10:09:18 UTC by Wendy

We have done small updates on the build.

added an intro to the Story

fixed the "cliff you should not try to jump down"

added first draft of the Feeling-Ability (at the pond).

some controler fixes with flying around with Ani.

New Control Mapping to Keyboard:

WASD - Movement (Left Stick)

Mouse - Look (Right Stick)

Q - Exit Ability (Y Key on Gamepad)

E - Interact (X on Gamepad)

F - Smelling (R - Trigger Button)

C - Feeling (B on Gamepad)

V - Vision (L - Trigger)

Space - Jump (A on Gamepad)

Shift - Sprint (R-Trigger)

CRTL - Sneak (L - Trigger)

Known Issues:

L - Trigger is assigned twice