After GC Build Updates/Fixes/Improvements

We have done small updates on the build.
- added an intro to the Story
- fixed the "cliff you should not try to jump down"
- added first draft of the Feeling-Ability (at the pond).
- some controler fixes with flying around with Ani.
New Control Mapping to Keyboard:
WASD - Movement (Left Stick)
Mouse - Look (Right Stick)
Q - Exit Ability (Y Key on Gamepad)
E - Interact (X on Gamepad)
F - Smelling (R - Trigger Button)
C - Feeling (B on Gamepad)
V - Vision (L - Trigger)
Space - Jump (A on Gamepad)
Shift - Sprint (R-Trigger)
CRTL - Sneak (L - Trigger)
Known Issues:
L - Trigger is assigned twice
Changed files in this update