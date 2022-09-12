 Skip to content

Paws and Leaves - Roots of Me Playtest update for 12 September 2022

After GC Build Updates/Fixes/Improvements

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have done small updates on the build.

  • added an intro to the Story
  • fixed the "cliff you should not try to jump down"
  • added first draft of the Feeling-Ability (at the pond).
  • some controler fixes with flying around with Ani.

New Control Mapping to Keyboard:
WASD - Movement (Left Stick)
Mouse - Look (Right Stick)
Q - Exit Ability (Y Key on Gamepad)
E - Interact (X on Gamepad)
F - Smelling (R - Trigger Button)
C - Feeling (B on Gamepad)
V - Vision (L - Trigger)
Space - Jump (A on Gamepad)
Shift - Sprint (R-Trigger)
CRTL - Sneak (L - Trigger)

Known Issues:
L - Trigger is assigned twice

