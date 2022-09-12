Update 64 is now live!

Hi folks, hope everyone is well. It's been a quite a while here, but i'm happy to say i'm back with an update. This update adds swamp planets and moons to the game. Full details follows...
Avalon v1.0.3.64
- Swamp planets and moons have been added
- New swamp creatures added
- Graphic enhancements on somethings such as distant planet backgrounds and ships
- Several new chat dialogs have been added for both personnel talk on stations and captain comm talks for ai ships
- Fossils and soil samples spawn less often after digging
- Several more planet and moon names have been added to the data base
- Significant graphic enhancements for all ships of the Alien faction
- Volcanic planets have been enhanced
- Fixed bug that caused the same type of creatures to spawn from digging
- Other minor bug fixes and performance improvements
Ok, this concludes this update. I still have other things in mind for the game that I would like to see make it's way in. So until next time, cheers and have a great day!
Changed files in this update