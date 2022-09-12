 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Avalon: The Journey Begins update for 12 September 2022

Update 64 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9497362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi folks, hope everyone is well. It's been a quite a while here, but i'm happy to say i'm back with an update. This update adds swamp planets and moons to the game. Full details follows...

Avalon v1.0.3.64

  • Swamp planets and moons have been added
  • New swamp creatures added
  • Graphic enhancements on somethings such as distant planet backgrounds and ships
  • Several new chat dialogs have been added for both personnel talk on stations and captain comm talks for ai ships
  • Fossils and soil samples spawn less often after digging
  • Several more planet and moon names have been added to the data base
  • Significant graphic enhancements for all ships of the Alien faction
  • Volcanic planets have been enhanced
  • Fixed bug that caused the same type of creatures to spawn from digging
  • Other minor bug fixes and performance improvements

Ok, this concludes this update. I still have other things in mind for the game that I would like to see make it's way in. So until next time, cheers and have a great day!

Changed files in this update

Avalon: The Journey Begins Content Depot 502781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link