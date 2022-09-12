Update 64 is now live!



Hi folks, hope everyone is well. It's been a quite a while here, but i'm happy to say i'm back with an update. This update adds swamp planets and moons to the game. Full details follows...

Avalon v1.0.3.64



Swamp planets and moons have been added

New swamp creatures added

Graphic enhancements on somethings such as distant planet backgrounds and ships

Several new chat dialogs have been added for both personnel talk on stations and captain comm talks for ai ships

Fossils and soil samples spawn less often after digging

Several more planet and moon names have been added to the data base

Significant graphic enhancements for all ships of the Alien faction

Volcanic planets have been enhanced

Fixed bug that caused the same type of creatures to spawn from digging

Other minor bug fixes and performance improvements

Ok, this concludes this update. I still have other things in mind for the game that I would like to see make it's way in. So until next time, cheers and have a great day!