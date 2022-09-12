Patch Note #21 | Hotfix 1.02

Hello Drivers!
We’re coming back with another back-to-back patch for Hotfix 1.02! Joey is sick, so, I Mike, the all mighty community manager will be taking the reins of writing these patch notes this time around. Let’s all wish Joey to get well soon!
Keeping in-line with our communication strategy with the community, we want to keep hot fixing the game on a weekly basis and improve the rocky launch of Train Life. With that out of the way, lets get into it.
Sounds
- Added a sound alarm for an occupied track. Another quality-of-life feature that we believe will further help the community with making sure they are dodging trains the correct way.
Settings
- Added an option to disable force feedback vibrations in control settings.
Changes & Fixes
Tracks & Railways
- Fixed a problem with a broken traffic light near the Bern Food Plant
- Tweaked some issues with the placement of electric a pole.
HUD
- Fixed a problem with player input of track action and switching navigation
- Removed the blocking signal notification from notification panel
Tablet
- Locomotives in Service Center now are sorted by unlock level
- Updated company logos, now they have bigger resolution
- Added more sound effects in UI elements
- Added confirmation pop up when escaping to main menu
- Fixed the track interaction controls prompt for inputs
- Removed non-existent cities from the start cities list
Gameplay
- Adjusted the default keybindings of the Navigation Mode selector
- Fixed a long-standing bug regarding electricity costs in electric locomotives, restoring a cost to using electric locomotives for the player
- Fixed a rare crash during game load
- Fixed a bug in Early Bird achievement. The player might have to complete any scenario again to unlock the achievment.
- Fixed the passenger wagon capacity perk which sometimes doesn't work after game load
- Fixed a problem with not saved properly camera and zoom inversion
- Fixed a problem with removing player's GPS route after adding a task for a hired driver
- Fixed a problem with two actions with the same bind input
- Fixed a rare bug with ghost contracts
- Fixed a problem with disappearing station the Zurich Main
- Fixed a snow appearance in some part of the game
- Updated an electricity cost calculation
- Fixed visibility of UI elements during second cinematic after skipping fifth tutorial
- Fixed a problem with delivery goods after loading save game on service center
Scenarios
- Fixed some text in Postage Scenario descriptions
- Switching GPS Map Mode is scenarios in disabled - the game change GPS Map Mode automatically
Language
- Updated translations
Miscellaneous
- Updated a game version number to 1.02
DEVELOPER NOTE: If any players encounter with not working navigation mode buttons such as ( , and . ) the players should remove input.ini file from C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\TrainLife\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor and it should solve the issue.
The Hotfix this time around, was a bit bigger than the last one and that’s because we’re monitoring all the feedback that is being sent by the community through our Discord channel as well as social media and later taking this information and executing changes to the bugs you guys find.
We really appreciate all the effort you guys are putting into making Train Life a game you will be playing for years to come. Thanks once again from the Dev Team and next week, we will have some more news updates to share with you all.
Best,
Mike
Simteract Community manager
Changed files in this update