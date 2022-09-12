 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CARNAGE OFFERING update for 12 September 2022

Important Update 16 is available: Bullet Impacts and Damage Visualization

Share · View all patches · Build 9497212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now leave bullet holes and explosion marks on walls, floors and surrounding objects.
Blood or oil traces appear on mutants, robots and aliens during fights depending on the damage inflicted and the areas hit by the bullets. (red, green, or black)
Some enemies like the knights see their armors bend when hit.
These new features will of course evolve with time but between the impacts, the sound effects and the animations, you should feel more pleasure in seeing the monsters being exterminated.

Don't forget to leave a review on steam which will allow you to have your opinions and thus make CARNAGE OFFERING evolve
see you soon for a next update, bounty hunter;)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1756180/CARNAGE_OFFERING

Changed files in this update

Depot 1756181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link