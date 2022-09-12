Important Update 16 is available: Bullet Impacts and Damage Visualization

You can now leave bullet holes and explosion marks on walls, floors and surrounding objects.

Blood or oil traces appear on mutants, robots and aliens during fights depending on the damage inflicted and the areas hit by the bullets. (red, green, or black)

Some enemies like the knights see their armors bend when hit.

These new features will of course evolve with time but between the impacts, the sound effects and the animations, you should feel more pleasure in seeing the monsters being exterminated.

