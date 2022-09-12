Content Update 03



Welcome back Spirit Hunters! This is our second smaller quality of life update where we focused on adding some much needed features, a bit of balance and Dweb RNG cleanup. We have also done a lot of behind the scenes foundational planning and work on the schedule/roadmap.

The next update will be another bigger one with a lot of new gameplay. :mb2spark:



:sadhf:BESTIARY

Our primary update this month is the Bestiary. It feels like half the questions we get about the game is asking the location of a certain enemy. Once you defeat any enemy once, you get their name, location and stats along with a fun little bio for each of the 170+ enemies in the game. Before doing this we did some localization setup prep... seemed like a good time, since this added 30x more text to the game...

We appreciate all the typo feedback that will likely pour in since all 3 of us are terrible at spelling. hehe. Thanks in advance! ːsteamhappyː



:sadhf:PET RE-ROLLS

A feature players have been heavily requesting is pet rerolls. The cost is higher than ability rerolls due to the pets in shops economy balance, but now you can use your gold to have a far better chance of maxing the pets you want in any given run.



:sadhf:NEW MONSTERS

:ns_blue: Fairy Caster

:ns_blue: Banshee Spector

:ns_blue: Bone Guard Spearit

:ns_blue: Flame Bat

:ns_blue: Lil Twista Bros

:sadhf:MORE MONSTER ANIMATIONS

We continue to add more unique animation to our monsters, and this is a task that we will be working on throughout updates during our early access development.

Our musical maestro Injeckted has provided some new custom tracks for Spine Dunes, and Viper Village. Enjoy!

:sadhf:KILL GATE UPDATES

We removed all the RNG based minibosses from kill-gates and replaced the remaining ones with new enemies. So now there is no more luck required to complete the Divinity Web and the speed runners can rejoice!

:sadhf:MONSTER BALANCE

Some general monster tuning has happened across many zones. Monster counts, HP and damage tweaks to continue ironing out the game balance.

:sadhf:PET BALANCE

Scoop got a minor buff:

Level 1: 10 - 8 sec cooldown. Level 2: 8 -6 sec cooldown.

:sadhf:MOON MUMMY

We convinced him that being on the Bestiary icon and the patch notes title graphic is better than a buff and he fell for it. So no Moon Mummy upgrade this time.

All pet shop prices have been adjusted to account for changes and pet reroll balance. Some costs went up some went down.

Bugs are an ever-present danger, and must be squished! There are still some outstanding, but with each patch, we remove more, and more.

:ns_blue: Indicator Drawing Off screen

Fixed an issue where indicators are either being drawn off-screen or closer to the player rather than around the bounds of the screen. This should be fixed now.

:ns_blue: Controller Navigation in in-run menus

Fix for controllers not getting control over menu navigation within in-run menus such as level up choices, pet choices or pet shops etc.

:ns_blue: Fix for more controller support

Support for more controllers and hopefully fixed issues where controllers were not working[/b] Found and hopefully fixed an issue for a range of controllers where they were not responsive (not causing the cursor to move in the main menu etc).

:ns_blue: Incorrect image(s) for kill gates

There were one or two of these that we have fixed.

:ns_blue: Ram enemy vs Vivian

The ram in highlands has been adjusted so it doesn’t just push Vivian along and properly deals damage to her. (I had to rewrite this patch note after realising how it initially sounded).



We are excited to share some of the ROADMAP plans that clarify the future of Spirit Hunters development on our quest to 1.0. We will share that in a separate update tomorrow so people don't miss this one.

As always thanks for any and all feedback!