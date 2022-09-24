Game Publishing Finished | Patch Plans

Share · View all patches · Build 9497130 · Last edited 24 September 2022 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy

The game "City Worker Simulator" officially met with you today.

At present, this game is completely produced by me, including code writing, image creation, game testing and release. It took me about two months to make this game, and I will continue to update this game in the future.

Next, I will share with you the future development pathways of this game based on my current experience:

-The convenience store will be officially opened, including snacks/drinks and other products, and the thirst system will also be online.

-Improved vehicle system, including more and higher quality models and appearance modification functions.

-NPC's illustration.

-The appearance customization function of the protagonist.

-The upgrading of working methods that aims to improve operability and diversity.

-Multiple garages and residences that can be purchased with in-game currency.

-Game BGM and sound effects.

-Improved clarity, setting and details of the existing original painting.

In each major version in the future, I will be committed to completing one of the above items. In the subsequent minor version updates, I will fix errors and further improve the relevant content of the major version. I am looking forward to the feedback of players on the problems of the game and their demands for new content.

Finally, I hope everyone has a good time!