눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 12 September 2022

12 Sep update #2

12 Sep update #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Memory leak problem is reloved
  • Some heavy graphic assets is deleted
  • Auto targeting fuction is deleted
  • Guard freezing bugs are resolved
  • Sword lost bug is resolved
  • Breaking guard bug is resolved
  • Under a roof collision bug is resolved

