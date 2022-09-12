- Memory leak problem is reloved
- Some heavy graphic assets is deleted
- Auto targeting fuction is deleted
- Guard freezing bugs are resolved
- Sword lost bug is resolved
- Breaking guard bug is resolved
- Under a roof collision bug is resolved
눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 12 September 2022
12 Sep update #2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
