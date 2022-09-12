REGULAR UPDATE : EXORCIST MAP ACHIEVEMENTS + PATCH UPDATE

GAME UPDATE # V 1.3.5
SHOW US YOUR SUPPORT!
NEW MAP WORK BEGINS AT 75 POSITIVE REVIEWS!
NEW MAP TEASE
The new map environment has already been selected, work begins when we reach our goal of 75 Positive Reviews. We have over 420 followers, you can make it happen! Support us and make a quick review to combat the HATE REVIEWERS who wont even tell us what is wrong with the game, plus everyone gets a FREE NEW MAP!
NEW FEATURES
- Exorcist Map Achievements
- Greek Localization Added
- Various Bugs and Fixes [More to come]
PATCH LIST
- Full Localization for Holy Candle Angel Clue Objectives
- Angel Clues Much Easier to Find [ Don't forget to use the Holy Candle ]
- Re-positioned a few Objective Pickup Items for Ease.
- Fixed Occasional Spawn Possessed Demon Girl Stuck in Floor.
- Holy Water Repeat Spawner Added
- Collision Railing Fixes
- Footstep Particles Removed for Performance
- Deleted Medic and Villagers Rise Achievements [ Due to Bugs ]
Thank to everyone who reports bugs and makes suggestions and to all reviewers who include constructive feedback. More Bugs + Fixes Coming Next Update Patch. Hope you enjoy the new update.
