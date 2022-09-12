REGULAR UPDATE : EXORCIST MAP ACHIEVEMENTS + PATCH UPDATE

SHOW US YOUR SUPPORT!

NEW MAP WORK BEGINS AT 75 POSITIVE REVIEWS!

NEW MAP TEASE



The new map environment has already been selected, work begins when we reach our goal of 75 Positive Reviews. We have over 420 followers, you can make it happen! Support us and make a quick review to combat the HATE REVIEWERS who wont even tell us what is wrong with the game, plus everyone gets a FREE NEW MAP!

NEW FEATURES

Exorcist Map Achievements

Greek Localization Added

Various Bugs and Fixes [More to come]

PATCH LIST

Full Localization for Holy Candle Angel Clue Objectives

Angel Clues Much Easier to Find [ Don't forget to use the Holy Candle ]

Re-positioned a few Objective Pickup Items for Ease.

Fixed Occasional Spawn Possessed Demon Girl Stuck in Floor.

Holy Water Repeat Spawner Added

Collision Railing Fixes

Footstep Particles Removed for Performance

Deleted Medic and Villagers Rise Achievements [ Due to Bugs ]

Thank to everyone who reports bugs and makes suggestions and to all reviewers who include constructive feedback. More Bugs + Fixes Coming Next Update Patch. Hope you enjoy the new update.

Please report bugs below

DISCORD BUG REPORT