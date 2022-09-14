The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation | v 1.5.9

Hello players, we appreciate all your love and support for The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation! Our dev team will keep polishing the project toward a better place. Also, we would like to share some recent optimization and adjustment to the project, hoping these patches will boost your gaming experience at the Kimodameshi Camp.

Optimized the Music and SFX.

Fixed the localization issues.

Resolved the remaining known issues.

If you have any questions or suggestions during gameplay, please feel free to share the problem at any time. We wish you a happy time in our game.