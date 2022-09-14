The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation | v 1.5.9

Hello players, we appreciate all your love and support for The Bridge Curse Road to Salvation! Our dev team will keep polishing the project toward a better place. Also, we would like to share some recent optimization and adjustment to the project, hoping these patches will boost your gaming experience at the Kimodameshi Camp.
- Optimized the Music and SFX.
- Fixed the localization issues.
- Resolved the remaining known issues.
If you have any questions or suggestions during gameplay, please feel free to share the problem at any time. We wish you a happy time in our game.
Changed files in this update