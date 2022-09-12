Hotfix 0.6.1.2b

- Player movement is now more responsive.
- Swamp bug bullets now have a glow effect for increased visibility on dark backgrounds
- [Skill] Meteor: Meteor damage increased to 30 (was 20). Meteor now hits a random area in attack direction making possible to aim which area the meteor will hit. This should make the meteor skills much more usable. Improved meteor SFX.
- Fixed a bug which caused certain skills (mainly meteor) to only damage enemies once
- Fixed a crash related to the character selection on loading save files
- Fixed respawning objects after scene switch in gatekeeper arenas
- Fixed a bug from last update 0.6.1.2 which sets your health to 3 hearts after switching a scene
