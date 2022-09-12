 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 12 September 2022

Hotfix 0.6.1.2b

Share · View all patches · Build 9496786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Player movement is now more responsive.
  • Swamp bug bullets now have a glow effect for increased visibility on dark backgrounds

  • [Skill] Meteor: Meteor damage increased to 30 (was 20). Meteor now hits a random area in attack direction making possible to aim which area the meteor will hit. This should make the meteor skills much more usable. Improved meteor SFX.

  • Fixed a bug which caused certain skills (mainly meteor) to only damage enemies once
  • Fixed a crash related to the character selection on loading save files
  • Fixed respawning objects after scene switch in gatekeeper arenas
  • Fixed a bug from last update 0.6.1.2 which sets your health to 3 hearts after switching a scene

Changed files in this update

Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link