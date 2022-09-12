 Skip to content

Terminus: Zombie Survivors update for 12 September 2022

Terminus - Update 0.9.6 (Beta)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,
I have released Terminus V0.9.6 to the beta branch. You can find all changes in the in-game patch notes, and I will notify you again when the update leaves beta. If you experience any issues while playing the beta, please let me know in the comments, discussion, or by email (ingeon.shin@gmail.com). I’ll fix it asap.
Thank you!

Note: Some translations other than Korean and English may be missing in the beta version. I’ll try to add all translations soon!

How to participate in beta: Go to your Steam Library > Select Properties by Right-clicking on Terminus > Select the Beta tab > Select the “beta – Beta branch.”

Best,
In-geon

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 9496692
Depot 1534981
