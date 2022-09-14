Version 2.16.0 - NEW BURKETT FD '22 CAR, FDJ EBISU WEST '22, NEW CARBON DIFFS!

WADDUP DRIFTERS! Update 2.16.0 has finally landed and Formula Drift season just got MORE exciting for y'all!

NEW DAN BURKETT FD 2022 SUPRA LIVERY UPDATE!



We are absolutely ECSTATIC to finally reveal another FD 2022 livery this patch – Can we get a bit of commotion for Dan Burkett’s Supra makeover for Formula Drift 2022?! SHEEEESH!

FORMULA DRIFT ROUND 7 - #FDJ EBISU WEST!



For FD Round 7 this year, we’re switching it up and taking you with us to Ebisu West!

Get ready to rip it up on FD Japan Round 2’s track layout with MORE FD exclusive challenges and rewards this week. Our in-game leaderboard season is wrapping up soon with confirmed FD prizes (& more… 👀) for our winners, so now is not the time to slow down! Let us know how you like FDJ Ebisu West '22!

NEW CARBON RARITY DIFFERENTIALS!



When was the last time you checked your part store? Better be NOW – NEW Carbon Differentials just got added! Diffs will allow for a wider range of tuning with more wheel speed. What car are you putting this in first? Keen to hear how you find them!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

In-Game Voice chat removed

PS5 Dual Sense Support added

Fixed UI disappearing when escaping Battle menu

Car selection UI now correctly shows ranks

Plus more optimisation and performance improvement tweaks!

Thank you to our awesome players and supporters as we head into the last few months of 2022! It’s all gas, no BRAKES for the TD team here as Holiday season is slowly creeping up on us. More details to come, but in the meantime, STAY SIDEWAYS!

– Torque Drift Team