- Memory leak problem is reloved
- Some heavy graphic assets is deleted
- Auto targeting fuction is deleted
- Guard freezing bugs are resolved
- Sword lost bug is resolved
눈 떠보니 임진왜란이었다 - Back To the Joseon update for 12 September 2022
12 Sep update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
