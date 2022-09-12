 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tunguska: The Visitation update for 12 September 2022

Update 1.52-7 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9496499 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug with switching weapon causing animation to stuck

  • Added the ability for the DX2 detector to show the location of whirlwind distortion, when player is holding it and standing close to the distortion.

  • Removed a few distortions from Zernaskaya Train Station map. You can now safely cross the area by walking in the woods.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1601971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link