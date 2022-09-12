Update 1.52-7 Patch Notes

-
Fixed a bug with switching weapon causing animation to stuck
Added the ability for the DX2 detector to show the location of whirlwind distortion, when player is holding it and standing close to the distortion.
Removed a few distortions from Zernaskaya Train Station map. You can now safely cross the area by walking in the woods.
Tunguska: The Visitation update for 12 September 2022
