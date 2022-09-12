 Skip to content

Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 12 September 2022

0.14.1.8

Build 9496489 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix a hunger/sleep behaviour loop that kicks in when a creature has both zero fatigue and zero food. The LayDownAndDie subroutine returns, with a vengence.
  • Remove mouse tooltips and ground pixel selection when using right click to rotate the camera
  • Fix fertility noise map resetting when using map editor tools
  • Fix fertility immediately reverting to non-terraformed biomes after you start the game
  • Fix animation speed problem when feeding underwater
  • Fix off-map underwater rendering as black or purple

