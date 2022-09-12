- Fix a hunger/sleep behaviour loop that kicks in when a creature has both zero fatigue and zero food. The LayDownAndDie subroutine returns, with a vengence.
- Remove mouse tooltips and ground pixel selection when using right click to rotate the camera
- Fix fertility noise map resetting when using map editor tools
- Fix fertility immediately reverting to non-terraformed biomes after you start the game
- Fix animation speed problem when feeding underwater
- Fix off-map underwater rendering as black or purple
Species: Artificial Life, Real Evolution update for 12 September 2022
0.14.1.8
