• Fixed the post-its from colliding with seated players, throwing them into the air. Yes, really.
• Fixed the player being able to walk through tables and consoles after having been seated.
• Fixed the lighting optimisation being set erroneously to the "Chair" collision channel.
Starship Simulator Playtest update for 12 September 2022
Build 0.220.10.2 Hotfix Notes
• Fixed the post-its from colliding with seated players, throwing them into the air. Yes, really.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update