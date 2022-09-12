 Skip to content

Starship Simulator Playtest update for 12 September 2022

Build 0.220.10.2 Hotfix Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9496481 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Fixed the post-its from colliding with seated players, throwing them into the air. Yes, really.
• Fixed the player being able to walk through tables and consoles after having been seated.
• Fixed the lighting optimisation being set erroneously to the "Chair" collision channel.

