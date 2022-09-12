 Skip to content

♡beAt! -After the Summer- update for 12 September 2022

bug fix 2022/09/12

Build 9496409

Patchnotes via Steam Community

mini bug fix update including:

  • 'Collector' Achievement can not be complete.
  • Unexpectable Persistent Data error.


NOTICE:
You may need to deleted your save date file to make sure the game run right.

