Patch 0.6.1.E - Fixing up spike bugs in the arenas, plus some other misc stuff

Hey gladiators! A small patch today to just improve and change how spikes work in battle because they have been bugging out and causing many issues for people. Hopefully this patch improves that greatly. There's also some other bugfixes and changes for you to check out.

This week I am working on the endgame animations for when you confront the Starbound Gladiator as we prepare for the final battles!

V 0.6.1.E ( September 12, 2022 ):

--- NEW FEATURES ---

• You can now edit your taunt and victory quotes at any time from the character sheet panel

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Reduced the % of essence drained per point in the Captivation talent from 10 to 8

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• Fixed a bug where arena rules like time limits applied to Battle Dummy / Simulcrum battles

• Reworked spikes again to fix some bugs in the last iteration of the game

• Your lunge attack now takes your agility into account so you can jump further when attacking.

• Another fix for survival battles where enemy gladiators were dying during repeated survival rounds.

• Forced Doomtrek and Willard's Sound to always follow Standard arena rules ( no tag team fights etc)

• Fixed a bug where the Captivation talent did not drain your enemy's essence by the correct amount.