Soulsplitter Buff, Fixes

BALANCE

SKILLS

Fireball - Burn % now scales with charge amount.

Flame Dash - Now inflicts 10% Burn per second. Tooltip updated for clarity.

Dev Note: The tooltip for Flame Dash stated that it was dealing 40% damage per second and had no mention of Burn. What it was actually doing was attempting to inflict a flat 20% Burn (non-stacking) twice per second, so Flame Dash was dealing half of the intended damage and if a target already had a higher % Burn, Flame Dash was completely ineffective. This change allows Flame Dash to build on existing Burns as originally intended.

TALENTS

Ehtiras - Soulsplitter: Now applies Greater Spell Weakness, causing targets to take 40% more damage from your spells, up from 25%.

Spell Weakness damage bonus: 25% -> 20%

FIXED