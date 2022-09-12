Soulsplitter Buff, Fixes

BALANCE
SKILLS
Fireball - Burn % now scales with charge amount.
Flame Dash - Now inflicts 10% Burn per second. Tooltip updated for clarity.
Dev Note: The tooltip for Flame Dash stated that it was dealing 40% damage per second and had no mention of Burn. What it was actually doing was attempting to inflict a flat 20% Burn (non-stacking) twice per second, so Flame Dash was dealing half of the intended damage and if a target already had a higher % Burn, Flame Dash was completely ineffective. This change allows Flame Dash to build on existing Burns as originally intended.
TALENTS
Ehtiras - Soulsplitter: Now applies Greater Spell Weakness, causing targets to take 40% more damage from your spells, up from 25%.
Spell Weakness damage bonus: 25% -> 20%
FIXED
- Fixed Tier 2 and 3 Enfeeble Enchants applying at Tier 1 strength.
- Fixed Construct Spidermine doing more damage than intended to targets through chain lightning.
- Fixed Tranquility not being removed in some situations.
- Fixed being able to maintain the effects of certain area buffs after leaving the area.
Changed files in this update