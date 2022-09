SKILL TREE MEGA UPDATE

Added skill tree.

Removed skill point system.

Stats have been re-balanced.

Base attack speed buff.

Maximum level is now 50.

Experience points required to get to max level reduced.

Enemies from all floors now give the same number of experience points.

Added slide movement system.

Hopping no longer maintains momentum.

Jump can no longer be held down.

The grey man now gives ten halos up from five.

The gun can no longer be purchased to reduce confusion for new players.

UI fixes and improvements.

Bug fixes and performance improvements.