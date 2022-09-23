 Skip to content

Crash Dive 2 update for 23 September 2022

v1.2.47 change list

Share · View all patches · Build 9496272 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• All torpedoes in a spread now fire from the same room even if you switch rooms mid-spread
• Dead crewmen are no longer stored in Crew Quarters (due to complaints about the smell)
• Added ability to load a saved game while in-game
• Fixed bug where ships could occasionally vanish
• Fixed long-press on gyro angle dial not resetting torpedo track line
• Fixed AA Gun Touchscreen aiming being more sensitive vertically on wide-screen devices
• Fixed very rare bug where some ships could not be selected/targeted
• Fixed bug where some ships weren’t being added to radar contacts
• Fixed Yamato catapult launching in wrong direction

