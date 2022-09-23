v1.2.47 change list

• All torpedoes in a spread now fire from the same room even if you switch rooms mid-spread

• Dead crewmen are no longer stored in Crew Quarters (due to complaints about the smell)

• Added ability to load a saved game while in-game

• Fixed bug where ships could occasionally vanish

• Fixed long-press on gyro angle dial not resetting torpedo track line

• Fixed AA Gun Touchscreen aiming being more sensitive vertically on wide-screen devices

• Fixed very rare bug where some ships could not be selected/targeted

• Fixed bug where some ships weren’t being added to radar contacts

• Fixed Yamato catapult launching in wrong direction