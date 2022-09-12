Exceptional Elite Belts Completed!

294: Early Access 0.13.33 - September 12, 2022 12:40 AM EST

• Completed exceptional unique belts.

• Phase Blade (ENC) had its duration increased and its cooldown removed. Its lightning resistance was also boosted.

• The Stat sheet no longer shows passive skills that you don't have.

• The hero's calculated hit chance has been reworked. The hit chance penalty on higher level mobs has also been removed.

• Mobs' dodge, parry, and riposte had their skills capped to level 50. As a result, melee will not miss as often at higher levels.

• Mobs' double attack skill has been slightly reduced.

• Reduced potion cooldowns to 24.

• Potions no longer heal different values by difficulty, but Super Healing, Mana, and Spirit Potions now heal based on your maximum resource value. If your maximum resource value is very low, it will heal a fixed minimum value instead.

• When a party members earns a new title, other party members are now made aware. This was preventing parties from advancing to the next difficulty without reforming the party.

• The experience bar has been moved from the character sheet to above your skill bar.

• The experience bar now indicates your actual experience values.

• Benevolence (CRU) had its cast time reduced from 2.5 to 2 and its cooldown from 30 to 15.

• Life Tap (SHD), Vampiric Feast (SHD), and Mark of Remphan had their cooldowns reduced from 22 to 16, from 30 to 24, and from 15 to 10, respectively.

• Added elemental damage no longer rolls on rare belts.