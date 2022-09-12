 Skip to content

Deadwater Saloon Prologue update for 12 September 2022

Update Notes - September 11, 2022

Update Notes - September 11, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Latest round of changes.

  • Staff now come with a static skill stat and no longer level up - this stat is now out of a 100 instead of 25 in order to introduce more management reasons there.
  • Owner firepower added to Muscle Rating. That shotgun under the counter now means something.
  • Fixed the nemesis spawn rate on the non-asshole town setting (more assholes spawn now).
  • Sheriff suspicion multiplier added once they roll into town - it now becomes harder to get away with things once the Sheriff is there.
  • Premade Saloon floor plans have now been added. Two for now, more to come.
  • As requested, edge map scroll and left-click map scroll added - player no longer has to use the keyboard to move their view around the map.
  • Stair fixes.
  • Numerous fixes to the build system. Jankiness reduction continues.
  • Saloon stock can no longer fall below 0.
  • Can no longer delete upper floor if occupied. No more floating cowboys.
  • Optimized late-game performance.
  • Events added for pig pet, theater, and sheriff.
  • Can no longer duel, murder, frame, or propose to sheriff.
  • Start date changed to 1861 to account for event text.
  • Kitchen animations adjusted to account for spoons in pots.

There's a bunch more that I'm not thinking of.

Thanks as always to player for the feedback and reviews - more to come.

Changed files in this update

