Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 11)

Share · View all patches · Build 9496064 · Last edited 12 September 2022 – 05:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Latest round of changes.

Staff now come with a static skill stat and no longer level up - this stat is now out of a 100 instead of 25 in order to introduce more management reasons there.

Owner firepower added to Muscle Rating. That shotgun under the counter now means something.

Fixed the nemesis spawn rate on the non-asshole town setting (more assholes spawn now).

Sheriff suspicion multiplier added once they roll into town - it now becomes harder to get away with things once the Sheriff is there.

Premade Saloon floor plans have now been added. Two for now, more to come.

As requested, edge map scroll and left-click map scroll added - player no longer has to use the keyboard to move their view around the map.

Stair fixes.

Numerous fixes to the build system. Jankiness reduction continues.

Saloon stock can no longer fall below 0.

Can no longer delete upper floor if occupied. No more floating cowboys.

Optimized late-game performance.

Events added for pig pet, theater, and sheriff.

Can no longer duel, murder, frame, or propose to sheriff.

Start date changed to 1861 to account for event text.

Kitchen animations adjusted to account for spoons in pots.

There's a bunch more that I'm not thinking of.

Thanks as always to player for the feedback and reviews - more to come.