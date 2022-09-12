Deadwater Saloon - Updates (September 11)

Latest round of changes.
- Staff now come with a static skill stat and no longer level up - this stat is now out of a 100 instead of 25 in order to introduce more management reasons there.
- Owner firepower added to Muscle Rating. That shotgun under the counter now means something.
- Fixed the nemesis spawn rate on the non-asshole town setting (more assholes spawn now).
- Sheriff suspicion multiplier added once they roll into town - it now becomes harder to get away with things once the Sheriff is there.
- Premade Saloon floor plans have now been added. Two for now, more to come.
- As requested, edge map scroll and left-click map scroll added - player no longer has to use the keyboard to move their view around the map.
- Stair fixes.
- Numerous fixes to the build system. Jankiness reduction continues.
- Saloon stock can no longer fall below 0.
- Can no longer delete upper floor if occupied. No more floating cowboys.
- Optimized late-game performance.
- Events added for pig pet, theater, and sheriff.
- Can no longer duel, murder, frame, or propose to sheriff.
- Start date changed to 1861 to account for event text.
- Kitchen animations adjusted to account for spoons in pots.
There's a bunch more that I'm not thinking of.
Thanks as always to player for the feedback and reviews - more to come.
