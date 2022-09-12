- Fixed Crossbow aiming issues where you could not shoot accurately when aiming downwards
- Fixed Player stats bug where you were granted 10% to various stats while naked
- Fixed bug where Mercenary contracts did not activate when in backpacks
- Fixed issue where project size was inflated, game is now back to 10 gb instead of 20 gb. Issues relating to loading the game may be fixed as well for any players who were encountering them.
- Various new voicelines added to NPCs at the Mao Kun
- Clarified crafting table UI so nobody is ever confused about the stash swap
Expedition Agartha update for 12 September 2022
9/11/2022 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update