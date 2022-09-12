 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Expedition Agartha update for 12 September 2022

9/11/2022 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9495969 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Crossbow aiming issues where you could not shoot accurately when aiming downwards
  • Fixed Player stats bug where you were granted 10% to various stats while naked
  • Fixed bug where Mercenary contracts did not activate when in backpacks
  • Fixed issue where project size was inflated, game is now back to 10 gb instead of 20 gb. Issues relating to loading the game may be fixed as well for any players who were encountering them.
  • Various new voicelines added to NPCs at the Mao Kun
  • Clarified crafting table UI so nobody is ever confused about the stash swap

Changed files in this update

Depot 1552621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link