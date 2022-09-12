City Limits Update 10 - huge polish update

Hello all! Hope you're doing well. After launch and seeing the feedback and reactions to people playing City Limits, it was evident that some polish was needed. This update is almost 100% polish It feels much better to play. Plus, the game it's soundtrack are 20% off this week!

updated sound fx icon to not look like a music icon

save file icon now says that it's for the run

updated some building descriptions

gave the expand button a bit of a wobble until the player uses it for the first time

added an in game option to disable ui movement

added an in game option to disable most ui

added a few stats that display at the end of a run

added several different scenes that play during specific songs

added several bits of ui that aid in playing

polished the controls when using a controller

reduced the sound duck when achieving certain combos

added sound fx to a couple different actions

loads of polish

so many other little things that I can't remember off hand :D

Aaaand that is all. If you enjoyed City Limits, consider leaving a review! The goal is to hit at least 10 reviews. That'd be suuuuper helpful and much appreciated :)