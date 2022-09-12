City Limits Update 10 - huge polish update

Hello all! Hope you're doing well. After launch and seeing the feedback and reactions to people playing City Limits, it was evident that some polish was needed. This update is almost 100% polish It feels much better to play. Plus, the game it's soundtrack are 20% off this week!
- updated sound fx icon to not look like a music icon
- save file icon now says that it's for the run
- updated some building descriptions
- gave the expand button a bit of a wobble until the player uses it for the first time
- added an in game option to disable ui movement
- added an in game option to disable most ui
- added a few stats that display at the end of a run
- added several different scenes that play during specific songs
- added several bits of ui that aid in playing
- polished the controls when using a controller
- reduced the sound duck when achieving certain combos
- added sound fx to a couple different actions
- loads of polish
- so many other little things that I can't remember off hand :D
Aaaand that is all. If you enjoyed City Limits, consider leaving a review! The goal is to hit at least 10 reviews. That'd be suuuuper helpful and much appreciated :)
Changed files in this update