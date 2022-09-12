- Fixed bug where extra time is on top of the experimental button
- Ladder challenge now gives feedback about medpack options
- Numerous minor bug fixes
Blackout Rugby update for 12 September 2022
1.27.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
