 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blackout Rugby update for 12 September 2022

1.27.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9495835 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where extra time is on top of the experimental button
  • Ladder challenge now gives feedback about medpack options
  • Numerous minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1157961
  • Loading history…
Depot 1157962
  • Loading history…
Depot 1157963
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link