0.9.184 - 9/11/22 Network/Daemon

The focus this patch was improving minion gameplay. I still have some things I'd like to try, but please let me know your suggestions too!

New Item: Networks. When activated, Networks temporarily add constant laser beams between each of your minions. Damage scales a LOT depending on the number of minions you have. Range of each beam is ~25 max. Unlockable.

New Item: Speed Daemon. When activated, it buffs your minions' Attack and Movement speed drastically for a short time. Unlockable.

The Affix Reroll and Item Upgrade machines now show the complete list of affixes you can get for the item, including the chances of each affix!

All minions can now drop with Attack Speed and are affected by it

Critical Defragmentation now only gives 4% per stack, making the total added crit +20 instead of +25

Lasbreakers now use purple beams/icons to make it easier to differentiate from incoming Scorporation targeting lasers

Aimbots now fire in a two second burst no matter how many projectiles they have (small nerf for low level, big buff for high level)

Scorporations and Aimbots now fire faster at higher level

Fixed a bug where the Slowed debuff actually made enemies attack faster instead of slower