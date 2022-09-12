0.9.184 - 9/11/22 Network/Daemon

The focus this patch was improving minion gameplay. I still have some things I'd like to try, but please let me know your suggestions too!
- New Item: Networks. When activated, Networks temporarily add constant laser beams between each of your minions. Damage scales a LOT depending on the number of minions you have. Range of each beam is ~25 max. Unlockable.
- New Item: Speed Daemon. When activated, it buffs your minions' Attack and Movement speed drastically for a short time. Unlockable.
- The Affix Reroll and Item Upgrade machines now show the complete list of affixes you can get for the item, including the chances of each affix!
- All minions can now drop with Attack Speed and are affected by it
- Critical Defragmentation now only gives 4% per stack, making the total added crit +20 instead of +25
- Lasbreakers now use purple beams/icons to make it easier to differentiate from incoming Scorporation targeting lasers
- Aimbots now fire in a two second burst no matter how many projectiles they have (small nerf for low level, big buff for high level)
- Scorporations and Aimbots now fire faster at higher level
- Fixed a bug where the Slowed debuff actually made enemies attack faster instead of slower
Changed files in this update