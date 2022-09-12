 Skip to content

CatTuber update for 12 September 2022

0.4.3 update

Patchnotes
  • Fixed an issue that caused an error unicode to be reported when the software was started.
  • Attempt to fix "Cannot change threading mode after setting it" on startup.
  • Desaturated the table, reduced the table area, rounded the table, increased the keyboard area of some models, and deleted the keycap text of some table models.

