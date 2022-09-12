- Fixed an issue that caused an error unicode to be reported when the software was started.
- Attempt to fix "Cannot change threading mode after setting it" on startup.
- Desaturated the table, reduced the table area, rounded the table, increased the keyboard area of some models, and deleted the keycap text of some table models.
CatTuber update for 12 September 2022
0.4.3 update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
