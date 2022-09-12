- Full Restart on controllers - Hold Right Trigger + Press Reset/Select/View/Share (Button Opposite of Start)
- Timers correctly displays zeroes after decimal (.002)
- Fixed creator time not updating in local cache when publishing a level
- Fixed AA off not updating sizes bug
- Fixed Level Editor Scroll after Workshop
- Fixed Trigger Events not copy pasting
- Fixed Events not updating on new object selected
- Show + Capture Ghosts on by default now
- Added sort workshop levels by date added
- Added workshop search by text
Cleaning The System update for 12 September 2022
1.17.3 Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update