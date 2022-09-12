 Skip to content

Cleaning The System update for 12 September 2022

1.17.3 Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9495542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Full Restart on controllers - Hold Right Trigger + Press Reset/Select/View/Share (Button Opposite of Start)
  • Timers correctly displays zeroes after decimal (.002)
  • Fixed creator time not updating in local cache when publishing a level
  • Fixed AA off not updating sizes bug
  • Fixed Level Editor Scroll after Workshop
  • Fixed Trigger Events not copy pasting
  • Fixed Events not updating on new object selected
  • Show + Capture Ghosts on by default now
  • Added sort workshop levels by date added
  • Added workshop search by text

Changed files in this update

