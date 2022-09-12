 Skip to content

Cosmoteer Beta Test update for 12 September 2022

Beta Update 2022.09.11

Beta Update 2022.09.11

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Almost halved the rate at which increasing fame increases the crew cap, but kept the minimum crew cap at 32. Please let me know how you like this change.
  • Trade ships are now much more likely to be carrying rare resources. And when they do, they are now more likely to deliver those to stations instead of picking them up from stations.
  • When wanted, "police" ships will no longer spawn indefinitely as the player destroys them.
  • NPC ships that are damaged or destroyed by other NPC ships will no longer drop any resources (including when salvaged) and will lose all their stored resources.
  • Attacking an AI ship from outside its sight range will now cause it to aggro against you.
  • Increased distance at which station guards will return to the station after aggroing an enemy.
  • Hyperdrives no longer use command points.
  • When playing on Imagineer (Free Build) difficulty, blueprints are no longer required for any parts.
  • Fixed bug where in some circumstances the player could get stuck in "WANTED" state indefinitely.
  • Fixed bug where enemy ship AIs could get stuck not doing anything if they have any crew outside that are trying to get back in.
  • Fixed most planets not rendering when animated backgrounds are disabled.
  • Fixed crash when loading certain saved games while using the French translation.
  • Fixed rare crash while using direct control mode.
  • Fixed another rare crash during gameplay.

