-Fixed text fade boxes not disappearing.
-Fixed "land" sound effect playing during tutorial cutscene.
-Fixed missing fade from dialog in Davlentown church.
God Edge update for 12 September 2022
Update Sept. 11, 2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
