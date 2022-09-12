 Skip to content

God Edge update for 12 September 2022

Update Sept. 11, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed text fade boxes not disappearing.
-Fixed "land" sound effect playing during tutorial cutscene.
-Fixed missing fade from dialog in Davlentown church.

