-Fixed the error that when loading did not appear in the last saved point.
-The game over screen is adjusted so that it is faster and you can return to the game faster.
-Aspects of aiming are adjusted and modified for both players, achieving a more fluid and precise experience.
-Other fixes and minor adjustments.
Unbearable update for 12 September 2022
Adjustments to improve solo and co-op experience.
-Fixed the error that when loading did not appear in the last saved point.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update