Unbearable update for 12 September 2022

Adjustments to improve solo and co-op experience.

Patchnotes

-Fixed the error that when loading did not appear in the last saved point.
-The game over screen is adjusted so that it is faster and you can return to the game faster.
-Aspects of aiming are adjusted and modified for both players, achieving a more fluid and precise experience.
-Other fixes and minor adjustments.

