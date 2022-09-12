Patch v0.6.1

Patch v0.5.10
Balance/Content
Ghost type is no longer random and can be set in the pregame lobby
Balloons can now also be popped by throwing objects at them
Bugfixes
Fixed an issue that made balloons impoppable
