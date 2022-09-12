 Skip to content

Fantasma update for 12 September 2022

Patch v0.6.1

Patch v0.6.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch v0.5.10

Balance/Content
Ghost type is no longer random and can be set in the pregame lobby
Balloons can now also be popped by throwing objects at them

Bugfixes
Fixed an issue that made balloons impoppable

