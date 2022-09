Share · View all patches · Build 9495340 · Last edited 12 September 2022 – 01:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Today's update replaces the game's live histograms with a cached dataset that has been filtered to remove players who used guides play through ChipWizard and 20th Century Food Court.

It also fixes a small bug where adding and removing metal connections to pads in ChipWizard did not play the correct sound effect.