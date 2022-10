Hope you are doing well! If you've been waiting for this game to release, I'm excited to say you can now Square Off with your friends! If you just saw this and it raised an eyebrow, I'd love for you to try out my first Steam release ever!

I'm going to keep my eyes peeled for your comments as I decide how to improve this game as we move forward!

Hope this is a welcome addition to your game arsenal, and that you can find time to enjoy it with your friends and family!

Cheers,

Shawn