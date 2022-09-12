Card Craft Early Access Update - v0.25
-Improved loading screen and load time
-Music player will now randomly choose a new track when a track is finished
-Improved shard rewards at the end of a run
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Card Craft Early Access Update - v0.25
-Improved loading screen and load time
-Music player will now randomly choose a new track when a track is finished
-Improved shard rewards at the end of a run
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update