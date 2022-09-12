 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 12 September 2022

ENGINE EVOLUTION 2022 EA RELEASED

Build 9495170 · Last edited by Wendy

Engine Evolution is here! Formulas, improved graphics, new tracks, champion of the day mode, and much more! Download the game here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1871990/Engine_Evolution_2022/

FAQ:

Q: Why are there 3 Engine Evolution games? Is it some scam?!
A: All versions share the same database, and anything you unlock/purchase in EE 2021 will be transferred into EE 2022. Releasing a new version of the game helps me with explaining new features to the player base and marketing.

Q: What if I don't want to download the new game?
A: No problem, you will not get formulas, but you can play as you did until now.

Q: Great! How can I help the game?
A: Download the game and review it on Steam. (preferably with a positive review)

Join the game's Discord.

