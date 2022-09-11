- Added ammo creation in level 1
- Added brick and steel mining
- Added Bartending in level 13
- Levels 1, 3 and 37 aren't as laggy
- The new level 9 is much better
- buffed some entities
- Level negative 6 is expanded
- Level 998 gets darker as you go out
- More entities on level 37
BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 11 September 2022
2.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update