BrVR Backrooms Virtual Reality update for 11 September 2022

2.13

Share · View all patches · Build 9495097 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ammo creation in level 1
  • Added brick and steel mining
  • Added Bartending in level 13
  • Levels 1, 3 and 37 aren't as laggy
  • The new level 9 is much better
  • buffed some entities
  • Level negative 6 is expanded
  • Level 998 gets darker as you go out
  • More entities on level 37

