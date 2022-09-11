 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slimy Sextet update for 11 September 2022

Prerelease 0.9.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9495062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a bunch of new music tracks and reworked which tracks play where in the script. The OST is done now, hooray!
  • Revised extras menus a bit, especially music section.
  • More backend adjustments to prep for translations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1189071
  • Loading history…
Depot 1189072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link