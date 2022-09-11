- Added a bunch of new music tracks and reworked which tracks play where in the script. The OST is done now, hooray!
- Revised extras menus a bit, especially music section.
- More backend adjustments to prep for translations.
Slimy Sextet update for 11 September 2022
Prerelease 0.9.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update