Imaginari update for 11 September 2022

Changelog 0.6B 9-11-22 6:27PM EST

Build 9495061

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug where respawning in school level kept all boss spawned minions at reload
Updated AI to respond to attacks from behind
Fixed issue where tiger companion was floating in toy store
Fixed an issue with companions not following you in the toy store after having them join
Fixed exploit that allowed dragon to enter restricted areas
Nerfed dragon in Toy Store
Buffed toy store boss
Fixed bug preventing collection of lollipop sword in candy castle
Fixed a navigation bug with the companions in garage level
Fixed floating building in baseball field
Fixed floating companion in toy store
Lowered volume of Checkpoint
Fixed a bug where the lunch lady can leave the cafeteria
Minor cleanup of unused code.

