Changelog 0.6B 9-11-22 6:27PM EST

Fixed a bug where respawning in school level kept all boss spawned minions at reload

Updated AI to respond to attacks from behind

Fixed issue where tiger companion was floating in toy store

Fixed an issue with companions not following you in the toy store after having them join

Fixed exploit that allowed dragon to enter restricted areas

Nerfed dragon in Toy Store

Buffed toy store boss

Fixed bug preventing collection of lollipop sword in candy castle

Fixed a navigation bug with the companions in garage level

Fixed floating building in baseball field

Fixed floating companion in toy store

Lowered volume of Checkpoint

Fixed a bug where the lunch lady can leave the cafeteria

Minor cleanup of unused code.