- You can put more laps in a free race (up to 30)
- Fixed the possibility of getting a black screen
- The death camera now sometimes does not look through the wall
- Music no longer slows down during the slomo effect
- Fixed the Bulldozer achievement working for some people
- Minor fixes
TRAIL OUT update for 11 September 2022
Hey good boys! A small fix is here!
