 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAIL OUT update for 11 September 2022

Hey good boys! A small fix is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 9494942 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • You can put more laps in a free race (up to 30)
  • Fixed the possibility of getting a black screen
  • The death camera now sometimes does not look through the wall
  • Music no longer slows down during the slomo effect
  • Fixed the Bulldozer achievement working for some people
  • Minor fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1664221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link