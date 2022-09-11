UPDATE 0.81 - 36 New Steam Achievements Plus More Small Additions and Fixes

In this update, just two days after I launched this game, I've created and added 36 new Steam achievements, bringing the total achievements to 58.

The starter ship (The Reliant), The soon-coming Golden Poggers DLC ship, and the Halcyon ship all have 12 new achievements that are obtained by both surviving and scoring in your games. All of the other seven ships will soon get the same 12 Steam achievements each, but 120 Steam achievements all at once would have been a big task. This update at least gets you started on the starter ship and the next two ships that make sense as far as game progression goes.

Here's some other things added to the game since launch in this update:

Added a new healing effect and sound when you move upwards through your mothership to buy a heal

Added a red exclamation point that pops up over you when you get webbed by the spider

Added a new sound effect when a spider shoots you with a web attack projectile

Added new shine effects to show power-ups that drop from opening a golden chest

Added new shine effects to show a ship you have not yet purchased before you start a game

Added new effects to help show you when you purchase a power-up time upgrade, a "Ammo Kablamo" upgrade, or a "Hurt Me Less Daddy" upgrade from the Big Brother ship

Changed the golden chest spawn points to the upper left or upper right sides of the screen to help avoid power-up loot items from being confused with mother-ship offerings

Added Triple uploads at different times over a few seconds when uploading your score to Steam for posting your high scores. This should ensure that your high score will always post to Steam assuming that Steam is not down at that moment and that you have good working internet

I think that's about all for this update. As with all of my games after launch, this game will continue to get many more updates that both make the game a better experience and add more depth and content as the weeks and months go on.

Enjoy your day and thanks for reading!

ZaxtorGameS .... (Solo Indie Game Developer)