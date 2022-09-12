The big roll update is here! Version B 6.5

New features

Role system

Players level 50 and above now have the option to choose one of six roles, allowing them to take advantage of individual benefits in missions.

The Doctor

As a doctor, you can heal one of your teammates.

The Medium

As a medium, you can contact the world of the deceased and locate the creature even if it is not hunting. You can also sense when a hunt is about to begin.

The Hunter

As a hunter, you have more ammo in your shotgun and more HP.

The Prepper

As a Prepper, you have more salt and chalk, plus your lighter lasts longer.

The Priest

As a Priest, by the grace of God, you can exorcise without an exorcism book. Also, God's blessing gives you more HP.

The Psychologist

As a psychologist, you can take away the fear of your teammates and get scared slower yourself. This causes the creature to take longer to start a hunt.

Note that you can't change the role during a mission. So make sure you have chosen the role before starting the next mission.

Each time you level up by 50 levels, you can unlock a new role. Once you have unlocked a role, you can't change your decision back.

Some of the roles have special abilities. Hold down "F" to activate them.

You can find this feature in the Journal under the "Roles" bookmark.

Expert item skins

Once you reach expert level 3 on a creature, you unlock a new skin for a specific item. You can find this feature in the Journal under the "Customization" bookmark.

Changes

Thermometer and lighter revised

Salt pile revised (creatures that don't react to salt now leave a footprint)

Journal revised and additional design added

More sound effects

You can now zoom with the camera while walking

Bugfixes