1.01 Update

Thank you so much for your support so far! This update addresses some bugs and feedback we received in the last few days.

Bugfixes:

Tristan unable to move in certain situations after using the Charged Punch Skill.

Gamepad key bindings not showing in the UI.

Revive Progress Panel not hiding when a player dies while trying to revive a dead ally.

Various adjustments to the UI.

Balancing:

Bosses will have the effects of Slow Debuffs reduced by 65%. And when they're in the Broken State they'll be completely immune to Slow.

Umbral Aspect area slow will still have full effect on bosses, but the duration has been reduced from 3 to 2 seconds.

Others:

Steam Cloud Save support.

Increased Revive interact zone to make it easier to revive allies.

Included menu names in the Pause for clearer navigation.

Added another way to reach the settings menu, with a button at the bottom of the Inventory Menu next to Resume.

Now multiple players can revive the same dead ally and that will increase the Revive Speed.

As for future updates, I plan on continuing to fix bugs that show up, if you find any please let me know in the discussions, with as much information as possible on how the bug happened.

I'll also be working on adding Achievements and further adjust the balance of the game.

Again thank you so much for your support!

-Gio