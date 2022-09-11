Update notes for v0.1.0

New Features
New Steam Friendslist screen with scrollbar
Implemented mugs and broom that player can now grab and throw
Implemented illusion items with with newly created humans
Refactored hand ik work with character creation over netcode
Refactored Doors to handle netcode in a much simpler, more efficient fashion
Refactored Washbin to handle netcode in a much simpler, more efficient fashion
Fully Refactored Seats and Tables to greatly simplify Netcode
Reintegrated Office station to allow Decoration selections
Integrated netcode to display decoration selections made by another player
New mouse speed modifier allowing player to choose mouse speed, saved locally between sessions
New Lobby Screen to better fit match theme
New controls section added to settings window
Issues Fixed
Fixed first person camera rotation issues
Fix for interact with mugrack through wood pillar
Fix for x button not closing settings windows
Fix to exit seat by pressing [F] instead of [E]
Fixed tavern ceiling where player could see through in some spots
Fixed all scroll bars in character creation
