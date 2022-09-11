Update notes for v0.1.0

New Features

New Steam Friendslist screen with scrollbar

Implemented mugs and broom that player can now grab and throw

Implemented illusion items with with newly created humans

Refactored hand ik work with character creation over netcode

Refactored Doors to handle netcode in a much simpler, more efficient fashion

Refactored Washbin to handle netcode in a much simpler, more efficient fashion

Fully Refactored Seats and Tables to greatly simplify Netcode

Reintegrated Office station to allow Decoration selections

Integrated netcode to display decoration selections made by another player

New mouse speed modifier allowing player to choose mouse speed, saved locally between sessions

New Lobby Screen to better fit match theme

New controls section added to settings window

Issues Fixed

Fixed first person camera rotation issues

Fix for interact with mugrack through wood pillar

Fix for x button not closing settings windows

Fix to exit seat by pressing [F] instead of [E]

Fixed tavern ceiling where player could see through in some spots

Fixed all scroll bars in character creation